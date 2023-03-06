David de Gea breaks his silence after Manchester United’s humiliating defeat to Liverpool



Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has wholeheartedly apologized to supporters for the team’s embarrassing defeat at Anfield to Liverpool.

United were beaten by seven goals to nil – the heaviest defeat in United’s history since 1931.

Braces from Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez before a late goal from Roberto Firmino secured all three points for Liverpool.

There was hardly any United player who gave a good account of themselves or stood up to be counted.

Many players did not turn up and when it came down to it, threw in the towel and cowered as Liverpool ran rampant.

A United star who firmly falls in this group and endured a difficult game is De Gea. The Spaniard made his first save of the game in the 81st minute!

He made no rush out and only registered only one high claim to his name.

The 32-year-old took to social media after the game to address supporters for his disastrous showing as well as that of his teammates.

De Gea wrote, “I know this message does not sit well on such a day. This was a disastrous moment for us and these results shouldn’t happen, especially with the journey we’re all on.”

“We have a duty to this club, a responsibility to represent the badge but we have many opportunities to look ahead.”

“[There are] many games coming fast and we have to lock our focus on these.”

De Gea’s apology will likely do very little to abate fan anger and disappointment. For the Old Trafford faithful, the manner in which the game at Anfield was lost represents a huge reversal of positive gains that were made by Ten Hag.

