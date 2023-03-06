Erik ten Hag promises strong Manchester United comeback after disastrous 7-0 defeat to Liverpool



Erik ten Hag was left shell shocked as his team suffered a 7-0 loss away at Anfield.

Manchester United crumbled in the second half, allowing Liverpool to punish them.

Some players who have been excellent this season dropped awful performances.

United lost all discipline and shape, with players committing unforgivable mistakes.

The United boss apologised to the away fans in his post match interview:

“That was tough and we really have to thank them. I can’t blame them for leaving because it was a really bad performance, I’m ashamed myself for the fans today.”

Ten Hag admitted that he was surprised at the nature of the result.

🗣️ “I don’t know in this moment. It’s really unprofessional.” Erik ten Hag has no idea what happened to his team in the second half at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/VfPPXkGcoA — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 5, 2023

🗣️ “I don’t have an explanation. There was no team anymore, we didn’t stick to the plan, 11 individuals, really bad.” Erik ten Hag on losing 7-0 to Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/XiFHsJR3Kj — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 5, 2023

“I am surprised because I have seen the last weeks and months this team is resilient and has a winning attitude. Second half we didn’t have a winning attitude at all. We didn’t stick to the plan and we didn’t do our jobs.”

“This is not the Manchester United of the last weeks. A determined team with self reflection. I didn’t see it back today.”

“I said what I had to say to the players. I am curious to their interpretation of the game.”

“We didn’t track back and it was really unprofessional.”

“We have seen in the past we can bounce back. After Brentford, after Manchester City. This is definitely a strong setback and is unacceptable. I’m really disappointed and angry about it.”

The players will be motivated to bounce back stronger in what is a crucial week for United.

Next up, they face Real Betis on Thursday in the Round of 16 of the Europa League.