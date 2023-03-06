Gary Neville not impressed with Bruno Fernandes’ attitude in heavy loss to Liverpool

Manchester United’s fine run of form came to a shuddering holt at Anfield, yesterday.

United suffered their joint worst defeat in history at the hands of their old rivals, in what was a humiliating afternoon on Merseyside.

The 7-0 thumping drew flashbacks of previous horror shows from this group of players, with many appearing to throw in towel.

United captain Bruno Fernandes, in particular came in for strong criticism off the back of his body language throughout the game.

As reported in The Daily Mail, during Sky Sports post match analysis, former United defender Gary Neville was particularly scathing in his assessment of Fernandes.

“I’m going to start with Bruno Fernandes, I’ve had enough of him throwing his arms around at his team-mates; I’ve had enough of him not running back; he whinges at everybody.” He said.

Neville, who captained United for multiple seasons, knows what it takes to lead a Manchester United side and says what he saw from Fernandes was far from acceptable.

“He’s got to put a captain’s performance in out there and that wasn’t a captain’s performance by a Manchester United player.” He said.

Neville then added he believed Bruno was asking to be substituted toward the end of the game by waving his arms in the direction of the bench.

“Bruno Fernandes is stood in the centre circle with his arms raised asking: “Why is it me not coming off?” claimed Neville.

The former United man then doubled down on his disappointment of the Portuguese man’s attitude in the game.

“Honestly, I have to say some of his behaviour in the second half has been a disgrace,” he said.

Whilst the result takes some digesting, its imperative that United dust themselves down quickly, with fixtures coming thick and fast.

United welcome Real Betis in the Europa League round-of-16 on Thursday night, as they look to put Sunday’s shocker behind them as soon as possible.