Glazers are “prioritising” full sale of Manchester United



Manchester United staff have been told that there will be clarity regarding the takeover of the club amidst concerns that the process may be at an impasse.

This is according to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, who reveals that the process to sell the club in full is still very much on track.

Dawson says, “Manchester United staff have been assured there should be ‘clarity’ on the club’s ownership situation before the end of the season despite concerns that the process has stalled, sources have told ESPN.”

INEOS billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim, chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank are the only bidders to have declared their intention to take over a majority stake.

While Ratcliffe wants to buy out the Glazers, who own around 69% of the club, Sheikh Jassim is keen on also buying out the minority shareholders.

Dawson relays that representatives of Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim have been invited for the second round of talks, with the Glazers valuing the 20-time English champions at a mammoth £6 billion.

The Peoples Person reported a few days ago that the Glazers are open to arriving at a compromise regarding the price.

Dawson’s report supports this line of thinking.

“It’s being viewed by sources close to the process as proof that a compromise valuation is possible and there remains hope that a broad agreement could be in place by the end of April and in time to let potential new owners have an influence on decisions during the summer transfer window.”

“Sources have told ESPN that Raine, the merchant bank handling the process, have indicated the Glazers are still willing to accept a takeover by prioritising offers to complete a full buy-out.”

Raine has told parties interested in a minority stake that at the moment, only takeover bids are being considered.

Avram and Joel Glazer still harbour doubts about facilitating a 100% exit from the English football scene.

