Goncalo Ramos transfer is “inevitable” as Manchester United circle Benfica striker



Manchester United striker target Goncalo Ramos seems to be destined for a summer transfer away from Benfica.

Alongside the Red Devils, Paris St-Germain are also keen on landing the services of Ramos.

According to Portuguese publication A Bola via SportWitness, Ramos is on Erik ten Hag’s striker wishlist.

The Dutchman’s need for a goalscorer is an open secret. Some names that have also been mentioned to be high on Ten Hag’s priority list are Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane.

SportWitness relays, “A summer move now seems inevitable, with interest from the Old Trafford club pushed forward and PSG also getting a mention.

“Benfica are well protected, and have the Portugal international on a contract lasting until June 2026.

“That deal includes a huge €120m release clause yet interested clubs would want to get the amount down, or at least try for a payment plan and for part of the amount to be in bonus payments.”

It’s easy to see why United are extremely keen on adding Ramos to their ranks.

In 37 games for club and country this season, the 21-year-old has found the back of the net on 24 occasions.

The player has also registered four assists.

In 19 games in Liga NOS, Ramos has scored 15 goals.

United’s need for a striker has become more apparent than ever. Ten Hag’s chopping and changing in order to cover this deficiency finally caught up with the team on Sunday night as they suffered a crushing 7-0 defeat at Anfield.

The manager’s shifting of the frontmen failed to challenge Liverpool in any way as the 20-time English champions were on the end of their most humiliating defeat of the modern era.

