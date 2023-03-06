Jurgen Klopp delights in Liverpool’s “freak” 7-0 result against Manchester United at Anfield



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been gloating over his team’s victory over Manchester United at Anfield, describing it as “perfect”.

Liverpool ran out 7-0 winners against a really under-par Red Devils despite only having eight shots on target.

Klopp spoke to reporters after the game and expressed his delight at the victory that came at United’s expense.

The German coach said “No words”, before providing a lot of words about how Liverpool “played top football” and “score[d] this incredible goal, what a pass, what a finish.”

Klopp added that his team’s performance “was perfect.”

“Tonight was a proper show of what we could be and what we can be,” he said.

It was an opportunity to show some sort of collegial support for his counterpart, Erik ten Hag, and some humility and graciousness in victory. Klopp did none of the above.

He did not acknowledge that United were the better team in the first half nor that eight shots on target in a home game does not normally earn or deserve seven goals.

The 55-year-old admitted simply that it was a “freak” occurrence.

For United, the post-mortem begins to determine what went wrong and how to resolve the situation going forward.

The most worrying thing is just how the team folded and cowered, allowing themselves to be cut open so easily. In a matter of minutes, United capitulated and the outcome was a humiliating result.

In seven minutes, Manchester United went from right in the game towards a 7-0 annihilation. Erik ten Hag was alarmed by the speed and manner of collapse at Anfield and won't allow fatigue to be used as an excuse. His "many leaders" lost their heads: https://t.co/0tRUasvvCo — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) March 6, 2023

Erik ten Hag spoke after the game and relayed his personal embarrassment about the loss and his team’s performance – sentiments that were echoed by Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw.

The United boss promised that there will be a response and with the Real Betis game on the horizon, the Red Devils have the chance to begin the journey to make things right again.



