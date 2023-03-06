Manchester United a ‘habitual presence’ at FC Porto games amidst Diogo Costa links



Manchester United are a ‘habitual presence’ at FC Porto matches as they continue to be linked with a move for Diogo Costa.

The Portugal number one has been hugely impressive at club level this season, especially in Europe where the Dragons have made an unlikely push into the knockout stages.

In their first leg against Inter Milan, Costa was vital in keeping the score down to 1-0 for ten-man Porto, making a string of saves, claiming crosses, and being proactive in coming off his line.

He was imperious in the group stages as well, saving three penalties and even notching an assist from an up-field pass away to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Red Devils have been linked with Costa for month, although the noise seemed to quieten after he signed a new contract with Porto back in December.

The fact that David de Gea appeared to be coming back into form and adapting to Erik ten Hag’s methods somewhat may also have quelled the rumours.

But Portuguese outlet O Jogo (via SportWitness) reports that Manchester United are ever-present at the Estádio do Dragão, with Costa their main focus.

After De Gea’s appalling display yesterday against Liverpool – as well as the Spaniard’s limitations in general – it is easy to see why the Porto star would be so appealing to United.

Costa’s contract runs until June 2027; however it does contain a release clause of €75m, meaning Ten Hag could bring him to Old Trafford if the club are prepared to pay that figure.

Whether United are in a position to commit such an outlay on a goalkeeper remains to be seen, given the squad’s need for reinforcements in other areas of the pitch.

A centre forward will no doubt be priority number one, while a midfielder is also needed. Concerns remain over the right-back slot as well, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka reportedly considering an exit despite his upturn in form.

But there is little doubt that United could do with an upgrade in goal.

De Gea’s shot-stopping ability has seen managers place faith in him even with his obvious limitations in the past, but as the show-stopping saves start to dry up and get replaced by horror shows such as yesterday’s, it is difficult to justify his position in the team.

United will certainly be recruiting a goalkeeper in the summer it is just a question of how much money they can afford to commit to the position.

23-year-old Diogo Costa would take some getting.

