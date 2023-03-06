Manchester United back for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the summer



Manchester United will revive their interest in Adrien Rabiot this summer, although they may face competition for the midfielder from rivals Man City.

A report from Football Insider claims that the France international will want a “huge” offer as he looks to take advantage of his status as a free agent in the summer.

The Red Devils were close to signing Rabiot last summer but could not agree financial terms during negotiations.

A fee of around £17m was agreed with Juventus, but with that taken out of consideration, United would likely be able to meet the midfielder’s demands with ease.

United are likely to free up some of their wage budget in the summer as well, with Phil Jones and Tom Heaton out of contract, while David de Gea will see his salary reduced should he stay.

A number of high earners are reportedly up for sale as Erik ten Hag looks to continue to improve his squad, and getting Rabiot in for a signing on fee could be a shrewd move in freeing up funds for a world class striker.

A large part of the Frenchman’s decision will come down to Champions League football. Juventus are unlikely to qualify for Europe’s premier competition this season having been hit with a 15-point deduction in Serie A.

“I wanna play Champions League, it will be crucial point to make a decision on my future,” Rabiot said.

Man United are in a strong position for a top-four finish and – barring a total collapse – will likely be able to offer Champions League football.

There is still a potential route available to the Juventus via the Europa League should they win it, which would leave the door open for Rabiot to stay in Italy, although reports elsewhere have indicated that they will not open contract negotiations due to their perilous financial situation.

“New deal with Juventus? There are no recent talks but we’ve time to do that, there’s no news at this stage.”

The France star is seen by Man City as a potential replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, who may be on his way to FC Barcelona.

With Rabiot looking for an increase to his £145,000-a-week wage, there may be question marks over his commitment, but there is o doubt that Erik ten Hag could use a midfielder of his profile.

Adrien Rabiot is a dynamic midfielder, able to battle for the ball and break through opposition lines with his dribbling ability. He has arguably been Juventus’ standout player this season and has been at the heart of the few things that have gone right for the Old Lady.

