Manchester United harbouring doubts about permanent Bruno Fernandes captaincy



There are doubts within Manchester United about Bruno Fernandes‘ suitability to becoming permanent captain when Harry Maguire leaves.

It is widely expected that Maguire will depart Old Trafford in the summer, with the Englishman relegated to a secondary role under Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag has shown a clear preference for a centre-back partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

In Maguire’s absence, Fernandes has captained United. The 28-year-old has largely done well but according to The Daily Mail, there is no guarantee that Fernandes will automatically ascend to become the unrivalled skipper when Maguire goes.

The skepticism surrounding Fernandes comes after his petulant performance against Liverpool on Sunday night when the Red Devils were beaten by seven goals to nil.

During the game, Fernandes was involved in a series of events that have since painted him in a negative light and made him the subject of fierce criticism.

With United trailing, Fernandes was constantly whining and whinging and the player even downed tools at one point.

The United number eight was also accused of giving linesman Adam Nunn a push in the back.

The FA have however confirmed that Fernandes will not be punished for the incident. This is because it was spotted by the referee Andy Madley and was not included in the report.

Sami Mokbel and Chris Wheeler relay, “Sources close to United have indicated there are reservations inside the United camp over whether Fernandes has the right attributes to take on the position. Many at United – players included – were irritated by Fernandes’ behaviour on the pitch on Sunday.”

“The manner in which he appeared to head towards the tunnel at the full-time whistle without acknowledging the remaining United fans is understood to have been received with particular negativity.”

“Indeed, there is a feeling at United that Varane, David de Gea or Casemiro would be better suited to the role as skipper, though the language barrier could prove an obstacle towards the latter being handed the armband.”

Mokbel and Wheeler add that so far there is no indication that Ten Hag will strip Fernandes of the armband as this will bring about unnecessary scrutiny and apprehension.

It is thought that selection of a new club captain will not be based on popularity.

