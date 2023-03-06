Manchester United scouts watch Benjamin Sesko notch hat-trick as striker race heats up



High-flying Manchester United were brought down to Earth on Sunday as fierce rivals Liverpool inflicted a crushing 7-0 defeat at Anfield.

Erik ten Hag‘s men went into the contest and were even considered slight favourites considering their form and the fact that they have already added a trophy to their collection.

But the lack of squad depth and the loaded schedule was bound to catch up at some point and unfortunately, it did at the worst possible time.

United need a striker next summer

That will not absolve the players of blame as they showed a distinct lack of fight and pride and it should serve as a reminder to the club and the manager to strengthen next summer.

Marcus Rashford, who played up front on Sunday, is not an out-and-out striker despite his goal tally while Wout Weghorst has plenty of passion but his skill-level is not what you expect from a United striker.

Anthony Martial‘s continued absence due to injury makes it pretty clear that the Red Devils need to spend big in order to strengthen up front.

#mufc are among a number of clubs who sent scouts to watch Red Bull Salzburg stars, including hat-trick hero Benjamin Sesko, 19, this weekend. [90min] — RedReveal (@RedReveal) March 6, 2023

The likes of Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane and Dusan Vlahovic have been rumoured to be the top targets but all of them are expected to cost a fortune.

Benjamin Sesko of RB Salzburg could become the perfect alternative in that case. He is expected to join RB Leipzig next summer but if a suitable offer were to come, he might move without kicking a ball for his future club.

According to 90min, “Manchester United are among a number of clubs who sent scouts to watch highly-rated Benjamin Sesko over the weekend.”

Sesko in sizzling form

The 19-year-old did not disappoint as he bagged a hat-trick after coming on as a second-half substitute. His goals arrived in the space of seven minutes , which will have no doubt impressed those who were in attendance.

The performance was also watched by scouts of quite a few other teams namely — Tottenham, West Ham, Leicester, Wolves, Leeds and Inter.

Interestingly, the report also mentioned that United were also keeping tabs on two other Salzburg stars.

“As well as Sesko, sources confirmed to 90min that United scouts were also checking out full-back Amar Dedic and Danish talent Maurits Kjaergaard. Both players have become Salzburg regulars this season.



