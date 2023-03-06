Micah Richard’s lays into Antony after Man United’s humiliating defeat to Liverpool

Manchester United’s fine form came to an abrupt end at Anfield yesterday, in what was a horrendous afternoon for the club.

Liverpool scored six times in the second half, adding to a Cody Gakpo goal just before the break to beat United by seven goals to nil.

United’s decent showing in the opening exchanges was soon a distant memory, as they capitulated alarmingly in the second period.

Not one United player left Merseyside with any credit, as the crushing loss brought back memories of previous horror shows from this group of players.

As expected, criticism has come from far and wide, with no one spared from the backlash of United’s joint ever heaviest defeat.

As reported in the Daily Mail, former Premier League defender Micah Richards singled out United winger Antony for his lack of effort during the game.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, Richards was scathing in his assessment of the Brazilian’s performance.

“It was like playing with 10 men because Antony wasn’t doing his work down that side. There was no communication between (Diogo) Dalot and Antony,” he said.

Richards added that Antony’s reluctance to track back may have been a tactic but the space Liverpool left back Andy Robertson was getting should have been limited by the winger.

“I was confused as to whether he was just being lazy for his team or his manager was just telling him to stay up there and be a threat on the counter-attack. Either way, it just kept happening and happening (Robertson attacking),” said Richards.

The former City man then accused Antony of ‘walking’ when United lost the ball, which led to him being out of position when the ball was won back.

“As soon as they lose the ball, he just walks. We are talking about one of the biggest games for Manchester United and when they win the ball back there isn’t an option for him to run in behind because he is four yards offside,” he added.

The result will take some digesting but Erik ten Hag and his side have no time to feel sorry for themselves, with games coming thick and fast.

Real Betis come to town in the next round of the Europa League on Thursday, before Southampton visit Old Trafford at the weekend in the Premier League.