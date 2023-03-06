Newcastle plotting move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay



Newcastle set sights on signing Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay to provide competition for Bruno Guimaraes.

The Peoples Person recently reported that the Red Devils remain confident of reaching their £25m asking price for the Scottish international.

Clubs such as West Ham have shown an interest in the midfielder throughout the season with a summer exit now likely.

McTominay has had to get used to being a squad option this campaign after spending a couple of years as a regular starter.

Before Erik ten Hag’s arrival as manager, he was often used in the pivot dubbed as the ‘McFred’ midfield.

However, with the arrival of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro in the summer with Marcel Sabitzer joining in January, he hasn’t been used as frequently as he would like.

According to Football Insider, Howe is a big admirer of McTominay and is keeping his eyes open on his situation at Man United.

It’s clear to see from the clubs interested in the 26-year-old that he can still be regularly playing in the Premier League.

It could be a busy summer with outgoings needed in order to sign players due to the financial fair play regulations and the Scotsman is an obvious candidate.

Despite his infrequent starts, he has still managed close to 30 appearances this season for United. He has also managed to get on the scoresheet twice, equaling his tally from last season despite most appearances coming from the bench this time around.

United still have a lot to play for this season with the club still in the FA Cup and Europa League after winning the Carabao Cup last month.

Ten Hag’s priority is making sure the squad does not collapse after a frustrating 7-0 loss to Liverpool over the weekend.

