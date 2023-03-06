Qatar in pole position to buy Manchester United and willing to pay over $5 billion



Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is currently leading the race to buy Manchester United from the Glazer family, a new report says.

Alongside Sheikh Jassim, INEOS billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the only other bidder to have gone public with his intention to oversee a full takeover of the club.

According to RMC’s Fabrice Hawkins, Sheikh Jassim’s bid, which is understood to be in the region of slightly more than €5 billion is in pole position to succeed.

“According to our information, the offer from Qatar is from the Nine-Two foundation, led by Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, who is ready to pay slightly more than €5 billion in total.”

“According to several people familiar with the matter, if the Glazers have the desire to sell, it can be done in two to four months.”

“In Doha, the potential buyers have the ambition to make it the biggest club in the world, without changing what works. To date, for example, there is no question of parting ways with Erik Ten Hag, whose work is appreciated.”

In addition to retaining Ten Hag’s services, Qatar wants to back the Dutchman in the market and there is a willingness to make a major marquee signing.

Sheikh Jassim’s representatives are set to meet with Raine Group’s personnel for further negotiations.

On gaining access to the data room, those working on behalf of Sheikh Jassim will be able to assess crucial financial information.

Only once this information is made available will final bids that are more refined be made.

On a possible ownership conflict that may be created considering elements within Qatar are also administrators at Paris St-Germain, Hawkins adds that UEFA will make a determination if the need arises.

However, on paper, the Nine Two Foundation that is pushing to buy United is an entirely separate and autonomous entity from QIA or QSI.

