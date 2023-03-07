Casemiro at risk of suspension in the Europa League



Manchester United need to get Sunday’s result out of their system and fast as the club are still in contention in the remaining cup competitions.

Up first is the first-leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie against Real Betis on Thursday. With the tie set to be held at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag‘s men are expected to get their season back on track.

However, it will be easier said than done. During the mid-season break afforded to clubs due to the World Cup, the Red Devils had travelled to Spain to face the same opposition albeit with a weakened squad full of youngsters.

Casemiro suspension risk

Betis had prevailed in that particular encounter and have been in good form in the La Liga as well. They are just three points away from Champions League football at the moment.

They are unbeaten in their last four including holding Champions League holders Real Madrid to a goalless draw at the weekend.

Casemiro is one booking away from European suspension. Yellow card suspensions expire following the completion of the quarter-finals. pic.twitter.com/0XXc8dVMO6 — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) March 7, 2023

The task could be made even more complicated for United by the possible suspension of Casemiro.

The Brazil international is one booking away from being handed a one-match ban in the Europa League.

According to UEFA rules, players with three yellow cards will be suspended for the next European match. The former Real Madrid man is currently on two, having been cautioned in both play-off legs against Barcelona.

United do not do well without the Brazilian

With the away game scheduled to be held next week, it is imperative that United have the services of the 31-year-old for that game.

His absence has been keenly felt by the Red Devils whenever he has missed out with United losing the big game against league leaders Arsenal and away at Manchester City while they also drew against Leeds United.

The Brazilian also remains an injury doubt after picking up a knock during the Liverpool game. He was seen grimacing in the first-half and did not look his usual self in that game.

It remains to be seen if he is passed fit in the end as United lack a quality replacement for Casemiro and it could prove to be a huge loss in the context of United’s season.