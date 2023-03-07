Ex-Manchester United man takes up club executive role at Tottenham



Former Manchester United employee Hemen Tseayo has taken up a fresh role at North London outfit, Tottenham Hotspur.

The Mirror reports that Tseayo will be Tottenham’s strategic development director.

As per the report, Tseayo’s responsibilities will revolve around overseeing the club’s team of data analysts in an effort to improve performance levels at the club.

Tseayo spent more than 10 years at Old Trafford before departing last summer.

The reason given for him vacating his position at United was that he felt he had hit a ceiling with regard to what he achieved at the Theatre of Dreams and so a change of scenery was seen as the best option.

While with United, Tseayo served in a number of capacities including chief strategy officer and director of corporate development.

The Mirror wrote this about Tseayo’s milestones while on United’s books. “Tseayo was involved in listing United on the New York Stock Exchange back in 2012.”

“He played his part in the launch of their women’s team in 2018 following a feasibility study, business planning and application process.”

Tseayo’s expertise and skill-set are seen as valuable for a club of Tottenham’s stature.

Tottenham have one of the best stadiums in the world and the Lily Whites host a number of high-profile events.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Wilder have both held fights there. NFL games, rugby games and concerts have also taken place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The massive revenue that Tottenham generate is thought to be one of the reasons behind higher-ups at United being extremely keen on undertaking a redevelopment of Old Trafford.

