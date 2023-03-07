Louis Saha leaps to Bruno Fernandes’ defence as pressure mounts on Portugal star



Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has defended Bruno Fernandes amidst heavy criticism from fans and the media for the midfielder’s antics at Anfield on Sunday.

Fernandes has been accused of petulance and whinging while his teammates struggled to contain Liverpool.

Another incident took place when Fernandes seemed to give linesman Adam Nunn a push in the back.

The FA however confirmed that no further action would be taken against the United captain. This is something Ref Support seem to disagree with.

Ref Support have called for the 28-year-old to be handed a five-game ban.

Ref Support’s CEO said, “Just like someone doing a Ronaldo celebration or a Cruyff turn, children will mimic what they see on TV. We’re talking about a world-class official being pushed in the back here. Fernandes behaved like an entitled child.”

Saha has however put down Fernandes’ actions to passion and the player’s desire to win.

The Frenchman even likened the United number eight to legendary skipper Roy Keane, who also resorted to unorthodox acts in an effort to get a reaction out of his teammates.

Saha said, “I will defend Bruno, everyone is entitled to make mistakes and he will learn from them and reflect, maybe he’ll see what fans and pundits have said about his behaviour and he will think about it. I think he wants to win and that’s what I see in him.

“If the players around him are unhappy with his body language and are worried about being criticised by their captain, change jobs.”

Saha remarked that people have to accept these things as part and parcel of football.

The Peoples Person reported that Ten Hag is unlikely to strip Fernandes of the armband even as doubts grow about his suitability for the position.

