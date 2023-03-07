Manchester United “confident” in signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur



Manchester United are confident that they will sign Harry Kane in the summer, provided Tottenham Hotspur finish outside the top four.

The Sun claims that, should Spurs fail to qualify for the Champions League, the Red Devils expect the London club to lower their asking price for their captain.

As reported by The Peoples Person earlier in the week, that asking price currently stands at £100m – a princely sum for a player who will be 30 in July with only one year remaining on his contract.

It was a price that Manchester City were prepared to pay back in 2021, but Daniel Levy was bullish in turning down any approach and has since tried to convince Kane to extend his deal.

That has not happened and, with the Sky Blues signing Erling Haaland, they are out of the running for the England captain.

Man United are therefore the favourites to sign Kane in the summer, with Bayern Munich reportedly not looking to sign a centre forward in the next transfer window.

There is also a feeling that Kane would prefer to remain in England, with United the only realistic suitors in the Premier League.

A transfer to another London club seems unlikely, while Man City and Liverpool have already spent big on strikers this season.

The Sun also reports that United have already made contact with Harry Kane’s camp through a third party and been encouraged by the response.

It is easy to see how Kane would fit in at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils lacking a quality centre forward.

Erik ten Hag was forced to draft in Wout Weghorst on loans to cover for the perennially injured Anthony Martial, with question arks over the quality of both players.

The addition of a genuine world class striker would be a huge boost for Ten Hag’s team as he looks to mount a serious challenge for multiple trophies next season.

