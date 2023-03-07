Manchester United could swoop for World Cup winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez



Sunday’s horror show at Liverpool will live long in the memory but Manchester United need to bounce back fast considering their packed schedule.

They still have games every three days with a two-legged Europa League Round of 16 tie against Real Betis coming up followed by the FA Cup quarterfinal against Fulham.

It is safe to say that the Premier League dreams are over for the season but Erik ten Hag will know that both cup competitions are there for the taking.

DDG is not helping with ETH’s style of play

But the manager will have realised the futility of trying to play an expansive style with the players he has at the moment, especially against the big boys away from home.

David de Gea‘s inability to play as a sweeper keeper means the defensive line remains low and it was exploited to the full by the hosts.

Allison’s ability to find his full-backs time and again compared to the Spaniard going long all the time and missing his player was a regular feature.

While the club are trying to agree a new deal on lower terms with the Spain international, a new modern goalkeeper is the need of the hour for the team from Manchester.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for a shot-stopper since the Dutchman took over with Martin Dubravka and Jack Butland arriving on loan.

There were rumoured moves for Kevin Trapp and Yann Sommer which failed to materialise and it is safe to say that a summer acquisition is on the cards.

Martinez wants to move to a bigger club

According to Calciomercatoweb, Aston Villa goalie Emiliano Martinez wants to move to a bigger club in the hopes of playing in the Champions League on a regular basis.

Winning the World Cup means Villa will find it difficult to keep a hold of the former Arsenal man.

“World Champion Emiliano Martinez would like to make the leap to a big club. We are talking about Manchester United for him, considering that de Gea is about to expire,” the report mentioned.

The 30-year-old is a fine shot-stopper and is a vocal presence while organising the defence and is known for his bravery inside the penalty box while claiming crosses and coming out to sweep, traits De Gea lacks.



