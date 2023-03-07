Manchester United looking to solve goalscoring problems by adding Mohammed Kudus and Harry Kane



It is now time to look forward for Manchester United and try and forget what transpired on Sunday. It is important for the players to remember that they are still in with a shot at winning two more trophies.

Up next is Thursday’s Europa League Round of 16 first leg tie against Real Betis and it will serve as a great chance for the team to prove their credentials once again.

But behind-the-scenes, Erik ten Hag will know that improving his squad is of utmost importance if they are to avoid dropping such displays in the same season.

A look at the table will show United are the third worst team in the top 10 in terms of goal difference and when the goals dry up, the defence comes under intense scrutiny.

United have suffered due to lack of goals all season

The form of Marcus Rashford has helped the team sail across choppy waters but the fact that nobody else has reached double figures in terms of goals shows how the team needs a striker.

Multiple reports have already indicated that the Red Devils will be looking at rectifying the situation in the summer with multiple stars being eyed.

Victor Osimhen seems to be the top priority according to the rumour mill while many have written about the possibility of landing Dusan Vlahovic or the young Benjamin Sesko.

📝 – Ten Hag has put Mohammed Kudus on his list of summer targets for #mufc. Ten Hag signed Kudus for Ajax in 2020 and has continued to track his progress. [@alex_crook] pic.twitter.com/GGiACKyUH4 — UtdXclusive (@UtdXclusive) March 7, 2023

According to Talksport, United are eyeing two additions and one of them is a former Ten Hag protégé.

“Ten Hag has also put Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus, who scored twice for Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar, on his list of summer targets. The United boss signed Kudus for the Dutch side in 2020 and has continued to track his progress.”

Kudus has scored 17 goals in 34 games this season across all competitions for the Dutch side and he can also play as a No 10 if needed, with the former Ajax coach preferring versatile players.

Kudus & Kane next summer?

It remains to be seen if Ajax are ready to allow their former manager to get yet another star player after already having signed Lisandro Martinez and Antony last summer.

Harry Kane remains the top priority according to the report but United are wary of Daniel Levy’s negotiating tactics.

The England captain is in the final 18 months of his contract and if Spurs miss out on Champions League football, it becomes hard to imagine Kane staying on.

But he is likely to cost a record fee despite his contract situation and age and for that United need to sell well after going over budget in the previous summer.

“Club captain Harry Maguire and the injury-plagued Anthony Martial are two players that Ten Hag is willing to cash in on,” the report mentioned.