Manchester United set to “build greater Old Trafford powerbase”



Manchester United are set to abandon the club’s London headquarters and move to new luxury offices in Kensington.

According to The Daily Mail, United are doing this because “CEO Richard Arnold aims to build a greater powerbase at Old Trafford after Ed Woodward’s exit.”

It’s at Mayfair that Erik ten Hag and his people first checked in when he accepted the United managerial job. Some of United’s biggest deals have also been completed at the location.

The Mail indicates, “Former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was based at the office on Stratton Street along with a number of other senior figures including Matt Judge, United’s chief transfer negotiator until last year.”

“However, Woodward’s replacement Richard Arnold lives in Cheshire and has preferred to be based at Old Trafford since he took over as chief executive 13 months ago.”

“Also, United’s football operations which were overseen primarily by Woodward and Judge are now under the control of football director John Murtough and his staff at the club’s Carrington training complex. It has led to a greater focus on the north-west than under the previous regime.”

United pay up to £1 million-a-year for their offices at Mayfair.

The new Kensington offices cover 16,000 sq ft plus a 7,414 sq ft roof terrace.

Design work on the new site has already started and staff members are expected to make the move this autumn.

The 20-time English champions are still intent on maintaining a considerable presence in London so as to maintain relationships cultivated with some of the club’s partners.

An insider who spoke to The Mail relayed, “We’re not abandoning London at all, it’s just one elite space for another.”

This move is just the latest major administrative change to take place within United during a time in which the takeover process is at full throttle.

