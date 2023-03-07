Predicted Man United XI vs Real Betis: five changes to be made by Erik ten Hag



Victor Lindelof and Casemiro could be missing for Manchester United’s Europa League round of 16 first leg tie with Real Betis on Thursday.

Both players have picked up knocks and face a late assessment, with each having a 50/50 chance of playing, according to Premierinjuries.com.

If Casemiro is fit, he will almost certainly play, even though a yellow card would see him suspended from the second leg in Seville next week.

Lindelof, on the other hand, would be unlikely to be in the starting XI, as he is manager Erik ten Hag’s third choice right centre back. Raphael Varane should keep his place and Harry Maguire is the most likely to step in if he is unavailable.

It is very possible that Ten Hag will wield the axe over the side that capitulated badly during Sunday’s Premier League tie with Liverpool.

David de Gea may be made an example of, with Tom Heaton a capable deputy and strong character.

Diogo Dalot could give way to Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Lisandro Martinez, who was subbed on Sunday, could be pulled out, with Luke Shaw taking his place and Tyrell Malacia coming in at left back.

Fred could also be dropped after a poor showing, with either Marcel Sabitzer or Scott McTominay coming in alongside Casemiro – or both starting if the former Real Madrid man doesn’t recover in time.

Antony was another poor performer at Anfield and could be dropped for either Jadon Sancho or Alejandro Garnacho.

Bruno Fernandes also came in for a lot of criticism but he is such a key player that he may escape the chop and could play on the right, allowing Wout Weghorst to play at number 10 and Marcus Rashford to play up top.

Garnacho or Sancho would then take the left wing slot.

Until Anthony Martial returns there are few options up front and it is purely a question of whether Weghorst or Rashford leads the line.

Here, then, is our predicted lineup for Thursday’s 8pm kick off at Old Trafford: