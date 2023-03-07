Tammy Abraham: Manchester United send scouts to watch AS Roma striker

Manchester United are said to have regularly sent scouts to watch AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

The Red Devils are on the look out for a seasoned number nine next summer, with Erik ten Hag keen on bolstering his team’s frontline.

🚨🚨🌕| NEW: #mufc scouts have been in regular attendance at Roma’s games to monitor Tammy Abraham’s progress this season. [@JamesHorncastle] pic.twitter.com/mJiEVtsvi4 — centredevils. (@centredevils) March 5, 2023

United current main goalscoring outlet is Marcus Rashford.

The 25 year has been in exceptional form this season, already netting 14 times in the Premier League.

Apart from him, the goals have dried up.

Despite United’s shambolic defensive performance against Liverpool, the absence of a goalscoring striker significantly affected the way the team played.

Abraham had a stellar 2021-22 season, scoring 17 in 37 games for Roma in the Serie A.

He has not been at his best this season, but has still shown his quality in crucial moments.

According to Football Insider, Roma have placed a £70 million price on Abraham.

His former club Chelsea have a buy-back clause, so they will have the benefit of first refusal on any deal.

United have been linked to other lucrative names like Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko.

Ten Hag will make the final decision depending on the profile of striker he wants.

It will also depend upon how much of the transfer budget United are willing to allocate to a new striker, with other key areas left to address.