Victor Osimhen reveals Premier League “dream” amidst Man United interest



Manchester United target Victor Osimhen has reaffirmed his desire to play in the Premier League on day.

The Nigerian goalscorer has enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom over the last couple of years and spoke during an awards ceremony about his aspirations.

“I think playing in one of the top five leagues in the world is an amazing feeling for me,” Osimhen said, as quoted by The Athletic.

“A lot of people worldwide consider the Premier League as the best and the strongest league but now I’m in one of the best leagues in the world which is the Italian Serie A.

“I’m working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League someday but like I said, it’s a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well.”

It is not the first time the player has expressed his aspirations to play in England’s top flight, as was reported by The Peoples Person last week.

Osimhen also showed an appreciation for fans in Italy, proclaiming Serie A supporters as the “best” around.

“In Italy, it’s a different kind of football,” he remarked. “It’s really intense and of course, the fans are really really, really loud.

“Even when we’re not playing, when they see a player in the street or in a restaurant, they want to show their love and appreciation for them and wish them well and continue to support them. I think for me in this aspect Serie A is the best.”

Osimhen has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, with Erik ten Hag desperately light on options up front.

Anthony Martial has been injured since God were a lad, while loan signing Wout Weghorst – impressive as his work rate has been – is unlikely to remain at Old Trafford on a permanent basis owing to his lack of quality.

United are reported to have made contact with Harry Kane’s camp over a potential move, but Victor Osimhen is right at the top of the shortlist with him as the Red Devils look to solve their number one problem position.

A €150m price tag makes signing Osimhen a difficult prospect and would likely necessity player sales to fund such an expense.

But the striker’s sensational form this season, along with his excellent spread of attributes, would make him a devastating addition to Ten Hag’s attack.

