Wout Weghorst finally breaks his silence on touching Anfield sign



Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst has finally responded to a video that surfaced of him touching the “This is Anfield” sign as United clashed against Liverpool on Sunday.

The touching of the sign is only carried out by Liverpool players.

The video attracted backlash from a section of supporters who were not amused by Weghorst’s action.

A childhood Liverpool fan Wout Weghorst may well be, but touching the ‘This is Anfield’ sign on the way out the tunnel? 😬 A penny for Roy Keane’s thoughts… pic.twitter.com/4OyS44Vl9c — Shane Hannon (@ShaneHannon01) March 7, 2023

Weghorst has released a statement explaining why he opted to touch the sign.

The Dutchman explained that he did so in an effort to wind up his national teammate Virgil van Dijk so as to try and give the Red Devils an edge in the game.

Weghorst also reiterated his love for United and outlined his ambition to give his all for the current club and help them get back on track after the heavy defeat on Sunday.

The 30-year-old goalscorer wrote, “Normally I never react on media topics, but for this one, it’s worth it because you amazing United fans are important to me. So I just want to clarify the video that is doing the rounds.”

“From the national team, I know that Virgil always touches that sign and I went to stop him touching it to try and wind him up before the game.”

“As a child I always supported FC Twente, and as a proud player now for Manchester United, my dedication to this incredible club can never be questioned.”

Weghorst’s statement further read, “Sunday was a terrible day for all of us. We are putting everything into making it right in the next weeks. We will bounce back together and achieve our aims this season!”

🚨🇳🇱 Weghorst via IG regarding touching Anfield sign: pic.twitter.com/WSoJWJq0RD — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) March 7, 2023

The Red Devils have the opportunity to get back to winning ways on Thursday when they host Real Betis in Manchester on Thursday.

Weghorst himself will undoubtedly be keen to get on the scoresheet and score his first goal in front of the Old Trafford faithful.

