Anthony Martial and three others return to team training at Man United



Manchester United striker Anthony Martial was today back training with the rest of his teammates.

Martial was pictured in team sessions with the rest of the senior squad, in what is a significant boost for Erik ten Hag.

The Frenchman has only played once since coming off at half-time in United’s 2-1 comeback against Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Martial came on from the bench against Nottingham Forest and even got on the scoresheet. He has not featured since.

However, the 26-year-old is unlikely to be available for selection on Thursday as the Red Devils face off against Real Betis in the Europa League Round of 16.

Ten Hag told reporters during his presser, “Marcel Sabitzer is not available, as well as Anthony Martial. Martial is back on the pitch, so we will see. For the rest, everyone is available and we are ready for the game.”

Ten Hag will also be boosted by the return of Victor Lindelof.

United confirmed on the club’s official website that the Swede resumed training after being forced out of the defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

Raphael Varane and Casemiro also took part in the training routines.

There were fears that the two would not be available.

It was relayed that the two former Real Madrid stars may have been carrying knocks during the game at Anfield, which could explain their below-par performances.

The Peoples Person reported that Casemiro was set to undergo a medical assessment to determine his availability for the Real Betis clash at Old Trafford.

