Barcelona president Joan Laporta puts Manchester United on alert with public selling admission



Barcelona president Joan Laporta has admitted that the Blaugrana need to sell players in the summer so as to sign more players and improve the club’s overall financial position.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona will be active in the summer market, as confirmed by Laporta himself.

High on Xavi’s list are a full-back, a forward and if the market permits, a central defender.

Laporta said, “We have exceeded the salary limit and that makes it very difficult… We want a full-back, a centre-back, it depends on the opportunities there are.

“Surely a striker, yes, but someone will have to come out. In general we are well stocked and we also have a youth academy with spectacular players who will make it to the first team. Xavi also has to do this exercise, promote youngsters.”

“One more forward would fit since Memphis has left and there is a gap without anyone coming out, but financially we do not have unlimited resources like a club-state. We have to be prudent.”

United have been linked to a number of Barcelona stars.

It’s a well-known fact that Erik ten Hag is a huge admirer of Frenkie de Jong.

United tried to sign the midfielder over the summer but could not get a transfer over the line.

It has been repeatedly reported that the Red Devils will make a second attempt to sign the Netherlands international during the upcoming window.

United have also been mentioned as being in for the services of Ansu Fati.

The Catalans reportedly recently put feelers out about how much they might get for Fati, much to coach Xavi’s disgust.

