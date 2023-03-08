From Spain: Man United readying €130 million bid for Eduardo Camavinga



Manchester United are readying a massive €130 million offer for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to a new report from Spain.

Still just 20 years of age, the France international has made himself a key member of los Blancos’ squad, starting 12 of the 24 Liga games he has played in this season.

United were reportedly in for Camavinga in the summer of 2021, when his head was turned by the Spanish giants.

And according to Fichajes.net, the Red Devils still hold a torch for the powerful midfielder and are preparing a huge bid to tempt him across to Manchester.

“United are still pining for the acquisition of the French international,” the outlet says.

“What’s more, at Old Trafford they are willing to burn their ships for Camavinga. All this, by the way, from a proposal that would rise to a whopping €130 million.”

However, Fichajes adds that Real Madrid do not want to lose their “diamond in the rough” and will refuse to sell.

Camavinga’s contract at the Bernabeu runs until 2027 so there is no pressure on los Merengues to part company with the player.

The report seems unlikely on the surface. Given United already have Casemiro in the defensive midfield role, it would seem more likely that their priorities would be a centre forward, attacking midfielder and ball-playing pass-master such as Frenkie de Jong.

However, it is possible that the likes of Casemiro and Raphael Varane, former teammates of the Angloa-born star, have urged United to buy the player.

Although the amount mentioned seems astronomical, given Camavinga’s age it could prove to be a shrewd outlay when divided by the playing years left in him compared to others.

If there is any truth to Fichajes’ claim, it almost certainly speaks to a huge transfer budget being put at Erik ten Hag’s disposal this summer.