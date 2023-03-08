Gonçalo Ramos: Manchester United target makes UCL history as transfer plan is revealed



Manchester United striker target Gonçalo Ramos yesterday became the youngest Portuguese ever to score twice in a Champions League knockout stage game.

Ramos scored two goals as Benfica thrashed Club Brugge 5-1 in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The youngest Portuguese player to score twice in a knockout stage match ⚽️⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/TedbjCSn9G — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 7, 2023

The 21-year-old has now scored 23 goals for Benfica in 34 games this season.

This recent achievement by Ramos will only serve to further enhance his profile and standing amongst Europe’s elite.

Benfica boss Roger Schmidt spoke about the United target after the game and branded him a special striker.

He said, “Gonçalo is in great shape, he has scored many goals and is very complete because he works a lot for the team, he is not just a striker, he does a great defensive job, he presses a lot and is rewarded for the goals he scores.”

“He has shown that he is a modern striker with a great attitude. Everything together is very special, but the whole team did well and that helps everyone to be at their best.”

“Today I only saw top players on the field, all Benfica players did very well.”

Calciomercato confirms that United have a plan in place to lure Ramos to Old Trafford.

The goalscorer has a whopping €120m release clause which Benfica may be adamant needs to be paid before parting with the player’s services.

United however believe they can sign Ramos for much less than that.

The 20-time English champions are intent on coming to an agreement on a payment plan with Benfica. This would ideally allow the fee to be paid in instalments.

