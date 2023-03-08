Inter Milan looking at swap deal involving Diogo Dalot and Denzel Dumfries



Manchester United have the chance to bounce back on Thursday as they face La Liga side Real Betis in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie in the Europa League .

Manager Erik ten Hag needs to remind the squad that the chance to add two more trophies to the this season’s trophy cabinet which includes the Carabao Cup triumph is still a possibility.

The manager, who has done a remarkable job in such a short span of time, will be aware of how frail his squad really is and what needs to be done in the summer.

A new RB could be needed next season

As has been well documented, the need for a striker and a midfielder takes precedence considering the dearth of options at the Dutchman’s disposal this season.

Another area which will concern the former Ajax coach is in right-back. Diogo Dalot had cemented himself as the de-facto starter in the first-half of the season.

From Gazzetta dello Sport: Manchester United's interest in Denzel Dumfries + Diogo Dalot #MUFC https://t.co/IxC75R5j35 pic.twitter.com/eGJKYrvfA6 — Naveen Ullal (@UllalIBT) March 8, 2023

But since the World Cup, his form has taken a nosedive which culminated in Sunday’s horror show. Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s resurgence has helped matters but he does not want a backup role and is open to leaving next summer.

That means buying a new full-back could be on the cards. One player who has been linked with the Red Devils ever since Ten Hag’s appointment is Denzel Dumfries.

Inter Milan are in a financial mess and they need to raise capital before buying any new player and the Dutch full-back could be one asset who could be let go.

Swap deal between Inter & United?

Gazzetta dello Sport have revealed that the Netherlands international “has never hidden his desire to try an adventure in England”, where both Manchester United and Chelsea are said to be interested in a move.

However, “they aren’t the only ones” with the report mentioning that Inter “will hardly be satisfied with an amount of less than €50m.”

They have a shortlist of players whom they will target in case Dumfries does end up leaving and incredibly, that list contains Dalot.

With Dalot’s contract ending in 2024 and till a new agreement is reached, the Nerazzurri claim they still have a chance.

The Red Devils’ interest in Dumfries “could also play a role in starting a double operation” as part of a swap deal, something that hardly makes sense for United.

