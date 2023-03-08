Manchester United set to revisit Adrien Rabiot interest as Juventus draw up list of potential alternatives



Manchester United have the chance to bounce back when they take on Real Betis in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie at Old Trafford.

Manager Erik ten Hag will be eager to remind the players that the club have the chance to add two more cups to their cabinet this season after already winning the Carabao Cup.

But behind the scenes, the Dutchman will definitely be concerned with what he saw and will realise that despite the progress made, this team is still a work in progress.

United want Rabiot next summer

There are concerns in attack and midfield and the Dutch boss will be eager to add to his midfield ahead of next season.

His addition of Casemiro certainly proved to be a game-changer but with uncertainty surrounding Scott Mctominay and Fred‘s future and the question marks surrounding whether to permanently sign on-loan star Marcel Sabitzer, the need to bring in a midfielder becomes all the more apparent.

🚨 Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham have asked to be kept informed of Adrien Rabiot's contract situation at Juventus. His deal runs out in the summer. (Source: 90min) pic.twitter.com/S0fNTsg39o — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 8, 2023

Before the Brazilian came on board, United were close to announcing Adrien Rabiot as their midfield signing only for the deal to stall due to the player’s mother making last-minute demands.

The Frenchman’s contract with Juventus is up at the end of the season and according to plenty of reports, United could revisit their interest.

The Frenchman wants to play in the Champions League and has a dream of playing in the Premier League, which could give United a boost in their pursuit.

According to 90min, “Juventus haven’t given up on tying the midfielder down to a new deal before his current one expires.

Juventus preparing for Rabiot departure

“Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United have all asked to be kept informed of Adrien Rabiot’s contract situation at Juventus.”

Juventus are preparing for the eventuality that the former PSG star does leave and they have drawn up a five-man shortlist which includes multiple United targets.

According to Gazetta Dello Sport, the Turin giants are targeting former United target Sergej Milinković-Savić and Davide Frattesi along with Morten Hjulmand, Joan Gonzàlez and Teun Koopmeiners.

