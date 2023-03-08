Manchester United working to hijack Borussia Dortmund’s transfer for Daichi Kamada



Manchester United are trying to persuade Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Daichi Kamada to make the move to Old Trafford instead of going to Borussia Dortmund.

According to The Daily Mail, the Red Devils and Chelsea retain an interest in Kamada.

Adrian Kajumba and Sami Mokbel report, “Dortmund are hoping to beat their Premier League rivals to Eintracht Frankfurt’s Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada.”

“Kamada, 26, will be a free agent this summer and is understood to have a verbal agreement with Dortmund.”

“However, a number of clubs, including United and Chelsea, have not given up hope of persuading him to change his mind and move to England instead.”

Dortmund have identified Kamada as Jude Bellingham’s replacement, with the Englishman looking increasingly likely to get a big move this summer.

Several elite European clubs are keen on Bellingham’s services, including United.

Liverpool look to be the leading the race for Bellingham, and the Merseyside club are growing confident of their chances in the hotly-contested race for the 19-year-old.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid also have Bellingham on their radar.

For Liverpool to land the midfielder, they must qualify for the Champions League, a competition the player values.

ESPN’s Rob Dawson relayed that a midfielder is on Erik ten Hag’s wishlist.

As well as Frenkie de Jong, the United boss, is an admirer of Bellingham.

Within United’s scouting department, deals for De Jong and Bellingham are considered difficult. This could arise from the enormous fee to sign or convince them of the project at Old Trafford.

