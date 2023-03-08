Manuel Pellegrini admits he is unsure which Manchester United side will turn up



Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has conceded that he does not know which Manchester United side will turn up to face his players when the two teams clash on Thursday.

This is after United’s awful result against Liverpool over the weekend.

Pellegrini spoke to The Telegraph and revealed that as he plots to cause a massive upset at Old Trafford, he is unsure what state of mind the Red Devils will be in.

“I don’t think United have ever been hit as hard as this. I don’t know how the team will react. Whether they’ll go down or come at us with a knife between their teeth.”

The Chilean however noted that a club of United’s size will never stay down for long. Sooner or later, the 20-time English champions will recover.

“An institution as big as Manchester United would always be resurrected. They have invested a lot of money to become competitive again against City, Liverpool or Chelsea.”

As the question of money and finances came to the fore, the former Manchester City gaffer was put to task about City’s charges and his opinion on the controversial matter.

As expected, Pellegrini distanced himself from the mess and claimed that he was solely focused on the sporting side of things.

He however dismissed speculation that the charges have tainted City’s achievements.

“If anyone thinks that, they are wrong. It is not tainted. What happened on the pitch is indisputable. I will always feel like a Premier League champion. We won it fairly.”

On Sunday, Erik ten Hag promised that his players will give a response against Real Betis.

With the first leg at the Theatre of Dreams, United have the opportunity to put themselves in the driving seat of the tie, with the return leg in Spain just seven days later.

