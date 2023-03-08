Marcel Sabitzer reveals the secret behind him hitting the ground running



Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has credited England’s hectic fixture list and the steady run of games behind his successful start to life at Old Trafford.

Sabitzer joined United from Bayern Munich on loan on the last day of the January transfer window.

The Austrian was given no time to adapt to his new environment as Casemiro’s red card against Crystal Palace made it necessary for him to be thrust straight into the action.

While many would have seen the negative side of such an action, Sabitzer spoke to club media and revealed just how much he enjoyed it.

✅ Ten Hag: "Marcel Sabitzer is not available, just like Anthony Martial. For the rest, everyone is available and we are ready for the game." #MUFC — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) March 8, 2023

The 28-year-old said, “I think so [that the fixtures have helped him remain focused]. Every footballer loves the games.”

“That’s good we have a lot of games. We are fit, we are ready and enjoying the moment.”

“One hundred per cent [I can play three games a week]. I saw the comment Bruno [Fernandes] did and it was the same for me. I want to play every day, if possible, I am ready for every game.”

Sabitzer looked ahead to United’s game on Thursday against Spanish opposition Real Betis.

Betis are a tough proposition and as Sabitzer remarked, the Red Devils will need to be at their best to emerge victorious against Manuel Pellegrini’s men.

Sabitzer opined that in the knockout stages of a European competition, there are no easy opponents or easy games.

Unfortunately for Sabitzer, he will not play against Real Betis.

Erik ten Hag confirmed the player is injured and so will not be available for selection.