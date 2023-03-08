Marcus Rashford refutes claims that team threw in the towel against Liverpool

Marcus Rashford has spoken to the press for the first time since Manchester United’s horrendous weekend defeat at Anfield.

Speaking before United’s Europa League clash against Real Betis, Rashford faced questions on the humbling loss and how the team plans to bounce back as quickly as possible.

Despite the emphatic scoreline on Sunday, Rashford feels the outcome could have been different had United scored in the first 40 minutes, when they were in the ascendency.

“Going in at half-time, it could have been a different game. I missed a chance to make it 1-0. They can take the game away from you (if you miss chances) and that’s what happened,” said Rashford.

United players were accused of throwing in the towel when the result was beyond them, something Rashford fervently denied before underlining the desire to bounce back.

“We didn’t give up – that is nonsense. We were unorganized and the communication was bad.

“We were talking but weren’t in agreement on what to do. The only thing we can do is learn from it and move on. We have a chance to put it behind us,” he said.

Bruno Fernandes captained United on Sunday and has come under fire for his performance, particularly in his role as captain.

Rashford launched a passionate defence of his team mate, describing Fernandes as the perfect player to play with before praising his leadership qualities.

“I love playing with Bruno. He’s the perfect player to play with. He’s been a good leader for us even when he’s not captain. I don’t have anything negative to say about Bruno. I support him and I’m 100% behind him,” he said.

United have four games before the international break which could prove to be season-defining, leaving them no time to feel sorry for themselves after Sunday’s chastening defeat.

Southampton visit Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, after Thursday’s Real Betis game. United then travel to Spain for the second-leg of the European tie before facing Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping his players can rest quickly, for what could still prove to be a very productive end to the campaign, in his maiden season as United boss.