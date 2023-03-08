Odion Ighalo advises Victor Osimhen to snub other clubs and join Manchester United



Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has urged Napoli’s Victor Osimhen to join the Red Devils instead of other interested parties.

It is an open secret that Osimhen is on Erik ten Hag’s priority list and that the Nigerian is even Ten Hag’s primary striker target.

Other names on United’s radar include Harry Kane, Benjamin Sesko and Goncalo Ramos.

Osimhen recently spoke about his future and revealed that he is working hard to achieve his dream of playing in the Premier League.

United are the club who have been strongly linked to the 24-year-old.

Ighalo spoke to Sky Sports and remarked that Osimhen and United are a match made in heaven.

The former United goalscorer also opined that Osimhen has the ability to strike a deadly partnership with Marcus Rashford – a duo that could prove to be formidable.

“I think it’s a good fit. Having Osimhen and Rashford will cause any defender panic.”

“If Osimhen asks me for my advice/opinion and what should he do, I’d advise him go join Manchester United because it’s the biggest club.”

Ighalo added, “I think he would fit into Manchester United so so well.”

Osimhen is currently one of the most dangerous strikers in world football.

In 21 Serie A appearances for Napoli, the striker has notched an impressive 19 goals and three assists.

In the four games Osimhen has featured in in the Champions League, he has grabbed two goals.

Gli Azzurri are on track to win the Scudetto. They enjoy a 15-point gap between themselves and second-placed Inter Milan.

