Richard Keys blasts Erik ten Hag after Manchester United’s 7-0 loss to Liverpool

Pundit Richard Keys ripped into Erik ten Hag after his team lost 7-0 to Liverpool at Anfield.

Manchester United suffered their biggest defeat in history at the hands of arch-rivals.

United were destroyed in the second half by a resurgent Liverpool team who were clearly motivated.

Jurgen Klopp’s men swamped United, not allowing them any time on the ball.

After conceding three, the player’s lost their heads and let the occasion get the better of them.

Players like Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw, who have been amazing this season, all dropped howlers.

Keys went on to criticise Ten Hag:

“A quick word on the manager. He strikes me as very keen to take credit when things go well, but it’s always somebody else’s fault when they don’t.”

“This time his players were “unprofessional” and “didn’t stick to the plan. In other words – don’t blame me guv.”

“I’d have rather heard him say “it’s a one-off.”

“It won’t happen again and it certainly won’t spoil the work that we’ve all been doing.”

“That would’ve been enough. Take it on the chin as a collective. He’s the one complaining that United “didn’t stick together” but he’s distancing himself from it.”

He called Wout Weghorst the worst player he has ever seen.

‘After all, it’s his [Ten Hag] decision to keep playing Wout Weghorst. It’s not Weghorst’s fault, but he has to be the worst player I’ve ever seen in a United jersey.”