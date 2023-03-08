“Rude” Alejandro Garnacho told he needs to “shut up” and get off his horse by Carlos Morete



Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has found himself the subject of backlash and criticism for his comments about Barcelona.

As United completed an incredible Old Trafford comeback to dump the Blaugrana out of the Europa League, Garnacho took to social media to delight in his team’s victory.

Garnacho posted a picture of himself mimicking Pedri’s signature celebration.

The United academy graduate wrote alongside the picture, “the bigger team won.”

Understandably, this did not go down well in Spain and amongst Barcelona fans.

Former Boca Juniors and River Plate player Carlos Morete was speaking on D Sports Radio and harshly slammed Garnacho for his comments about the Catalan club.

Morete said via SportWitness, “Garnacho is rude, not very humble.”

“When Barcelona were eliminated he was a pancho and he said that the big team won. He was playing against Barça, not against Getafe.”

“I hope the kid gets off his horse, shuts up, doesn’t talk nonsense and learns.”

United fans, like Garnacho, will not be too bothered by Morete’s words. The 18-year-old is enjoying a stellar breakout season at Old Trafford and has become an important element in Erik ten Hag’s plans.

In 30 appearances for United, Garnacho has scored four times and registered five assists.

The forward was on the scoresheet again in the FA Cup as United recovered from a goal down to beat West Ham by three goals to one.

Garnacho recently received good news when he was called up to the Argentina national team by Lionel Scaloni.

He will be in contention to play during the upcoming international break.

