The Athletic analyse why Marcus Thuram is an ideal option for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Borussia Mönchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram has had an exceptional season in the Bundesliga.

The Frenchman has netted 11 times in the league and 14 in all competitions.

Thuram’s performances have attracted attention from many European clubs, including Manchester United.

What makes the transfer more lucrative is the fact that he is available for free this summer.

United have struggled to score goals.

Marcus Rashford‘s sensational form has carried United’s attack.

The team’s overreliance on Rashford to score goals has hurt them in the past few games.

Ten Hag is said to be looking to bolster his attack in the summer with the addition of a seasoned number nine.

Thuram would be an intelligent pick.

The Athletic analyses his skill set and what he would bring.

They mention how Thuram’s pace and power will benefit any system in the modern game.

“Standing at 6ft 3in (190.5cm) and blessed with a searing turn of pace, the 25-year-old is one of few forwards at the top of the European game truly able to combine a solid frame with bursts of unbeatable acceleration and deft, calculated control.”

Thuram is known for making darting runs in behind the opposition defence.

“One such strength in the striker’s forward-thinking is his desire to drift into opposition blindspots, lurking just where his closest defender isn’t able to comfortably keep track of him before bursting into position when the opportunity arrives.”

The Frenchman is highly versatile and can operate all across the frontline.

He does tend to fluff chances and will need to improve his finishing to succeed at the highest level. But for no transfer fee, he is an appealing prospect.