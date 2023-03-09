Goncalo Ramos deal “won’t be easy” for Manchester United



Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United target Goncalo Ramos, as Erik ten Hag chases reinforcements up front ahead of the summer.

The reliable reporter claims that any deal for the Portugal star will be difficult to conclude, given the mammoth release clause in his contract.

“Goncalo Ramos has €120m release clause included into his contract, it won’t be easy at all to negotiate with Benfica,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing.

“At the moment there’s still nothing advanced, just many clubs sending their scouts to follow him; PSG wanted Goncalo last summer, but he was untouchable for Benfica.”

Ten Hag is a known admirer of the Benfica star and, as previously reported by The Peoples Person, a summer move appears “inevitable.”

Whether any clubs are willing to meet the player’s €120m release clause is another matter entirely, with that price point putting him in the bracket of the likes of Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane.

Both of those strikers come with a far greater pedigree, with the former the in-form centre forward in world football and the latter boasting years of top class performances in the Premier League.

United are interested in both Osimhen and Kane, but Ramos could potentially be a shrewd alternative.

He made history on Tuesday by becoming the youngest Portuguese player ever to score twice in a Champions League knockout stage game.

At 21 years of age, he could potentially provide over a decade of service up top, and his excellent performance at the World Cup – where he became the youngest player to score a knockout-stage hattrick since the legendary Pele – prove his credentials on the biggest stage.

Ramos has scored 15 goals in 19 league appearances this season and has impressed with his link up play and pressing ability.

Those factors are vital to Ten Hag’s system, as demonstrated by his determination to draft in Wout Weghorst on loan in January.

The towering striker has impressed with his work ethic but doubts over his quality, along with his lack of goal threat, have only served to underline United’s desperate need for more quality up front.

It is highly unlikely that any club will meet Ramos’ €120m release clause in the summer, with structured payments at a reduced cost likely to be sought for a player who only really burst onto the seen this season.

But buoyed by the mammoth fee for which Enzo Fernandez was signed by Chelsea, there is no doubt that Benfica are in a strong financial position and would be tough negotiators where their greatest asset is concerned.

