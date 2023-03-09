Bayern Munich join race for Manchester United target Victor Osimhen



Bayern Munich are ready to rival Manchester United for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, with interest from the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain also on the cards.

A report from Calcio Mercato claims that the German giants have now entered the race to sign the Capocannoniere favourite.

That would come as bad news for United, who have been tracking Osimhen for months as they look to recruit a world class centre forward to strengthen Erik ten Hag’s team.

The club were forced to bring in Wout Weghorst on loan in January to cover for treatment-room frequenter Anthony Martial.

And while Weghorst has often showed determination, his lack of goal threat and overall quality has only highlighted the desperate need for a top class striker in the summer.

Osimhen, who has 19 Serie A goals already this season, would certainly fit the bill.

His price tag has been set by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis at around £133m which would give any potential suitors pause.

But given the dearth of talent in the striker market at present, along with the dire situation many of Europe’s top clubs find themselves in up front, demand for Osimhen is high.

Bayern Munich opted not to replace Robert Lewandowski after losing the Poland star to FC Barcelona last summer, while Chelsea have needed a new striker every summer since Didier Drogba left Stamford Bridge.

Paris Saint-Germain are well aware of Osimhen’s talents, having faced him plenty of times while he was at Lille, and a centre forward would alloy Kylian Mbappe to operate from his favoured left side, with Neymar rumoured to be looking to leave in the summer.

The Nigerian star recently won the “Best foreign athlete” award from the Italian media, during which he declared his “dream” to play in the Premier League one day.

That certainly seems to give the edge to United and Chelsea, and as reported by The Peoples Person, Ten Hag would be all too happy to make that dream come true.

