Bruno Fernandes silences his critics with masterful display in emphatic win vs. Real Betis



Manchester United cruised to a 4-1 win at Old Trafford against Real Betis.

United got their goals through Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst, who scored his second goal in a United shirt.

The Red Devils have now put themselves in a commanding position with the second leg in Spain just seven days away.

United finished the game with 57% possession to Betis’s 43% share of the ball.

Erik ten Hag’s men registered 25 shots with 13 being on target. In comparison, Betis had six shots, with only two requiring David de Gea to intervene.

United made 481 passes with a success rate of 81%.

Betis made 372 passes with a pass accuracy of 73%.

One of United’s best performers was Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese had 95 touches of the ball to his name. During the 90 minutes he was on the pitch, Fernandes completed 54 passes.

Restored to his preferred number 10 position, the 28-year-old won five ground duels from the middle of the park.

He also made five key passes in what was an incredible attacking showing from him.

Fernandes completed three crosses.

Out of the two dribbles he attempted, the United captain successfully completed both – a 100% success rate.

Fernandes also created two big chances from his playmaking role.

The player capped off his display with one goal and one assist.

Throughout this week, Fernandes has found himself on the end of bitter criticism from the media and a section of supporters for his behaviour on Sunday.

However, if his input against Betis is anything to go by, there is nothing to worry about. Fernandes certainly silenced his critics.

