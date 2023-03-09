Confirmed Man United XI: Erik ten Hag makes no changes to line-up



Erik ten Hag has not made a single change to his Manchester United side from the one that performed so badly last weekend.

David de Gea remains in goal despite letting in seven of the eight shots he faced on Sunday.

Diogo Dalot, who also came in for a lot of criticism, retains the right back slot.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez will once again partner up in central defence, with Luke Shaw on the left.

Varane has recovered from a knock that made him doubtful for the game.

Casemiro has also recovered from a knock and partners Fred in central midfield.

Bruno Fernandes has probably been the most criticized player this week, with his performance and petulance coming under scrutiny in equal measure. He also retains the match captaincy in Harry Maguire‘s absence from the starting XI.

He however, retains his place in the side.

Many expected Jadon Sancho or Alejandro Garnacho to replace Antony today but he, too, retains his place.

Wout Weghorst and Marcus Rashford complete the line-up.

On the substitutes’ bench, Tom Heaton and Jack Butland are the goalkeepers.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Scott McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo, Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Elanga, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho are also on the bench for the Red Devils.

📋 Our starting XI this evening… 🔴 Bring on United! 🔴#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 9, 2023

Kick off is at 8pm.