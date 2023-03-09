Erik ten Hag expects a reaction from his Man United side ahead of Real Betis clash



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that nothing short of a win against Real Betis will be enough as his side aims to put the Liverpool result behind them.

Ten Hag spoke to club media and stated that United need a win.

He warned that Betis are a good opponent and so his players need to be at their best so as to give themselves the best possible chance to win.

Ten Hag was asked about looking forward beyond Sunday’s result and how important it is not to let the disappointment derail the club’s season.

The Dutchman said, “That is obviously the truth but we can’t lose 7-0 against Liverpool. We have to take that, but for the rest you are right. It’s one loss and we are in the right position – don’t forget that.”

“Right position in the league and still playing in three [competitions] and we can still win a lot. We have to take the lessons and move forward.”

Ten Hag pointed out the experience within the squad as something that will prove to be invaluable in the coming games.

“We all know [how important it is] and even we have a [lot of] experience with a lot of players who win a lot of trophies, [and] we know in seasons you always have setbacks. We know we have won a lot of games in a row and we had a really good run and we know losing is also a part of it.”

The United boss said that his players, like himself, hate losing and will now be looking to embark on a fresh winning run.

The 53-year-old called on supporters to continue backing the team despite being let down last weekend.

Ten Hag however urged his players that they must be the ones to give supporters something to hold on to and be happy about.

On the mood at Carrington, he said that everyone is mad but the focus has shifted to bouncing back.

