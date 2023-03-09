Erik ten Hag praises Bruno Fernandes in emphatic Europa League victory over Real Betis

Erik ten Hag was pleased with his team’s performance in their win over Real Betis in the Europa League Round of 16.

Manchester United thumped Betis 4-1 in the first leg at Old Trafford.

The players were up for it, and were determined to prove a point after their humiliating loss against Liverpool last Sunday.

Ten Hag was happy with the overall display.

In his post match interview, he stated:

"We can reset and we can bounce back… this team has character!" "Bruno, I think he was brilliant today!" 💪 An overjoyed Erik ten Hag breaks down a much-improved performance from Man Utd during their 4-1 first-leg win over Real Betis 🔎 🎙️ @DannyJamieson pic.twitter.com/1JpNR5aZ5p — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 9, 2023

“I think we played a very good game. We should’ve been up 3-0 at half-time but it was 1-1, we got punished on one mistake. But second half especially we played well.”

“I wasn’t happy with the performances against Newcastle and Leicester. Sometimes it takes a bad result to open everyone’s eyes.”

“We scored some good goals, we gave the fans something to support and they gave it back so we are very grateful.”

Ten Hag went on to praise Bruno Fernandes who had a stellar game. He had been criticised heavily after the Liverpool result.

“He was brilliant today. He lead the team from the first minute, in possession he controlled the rhythm of the game and scored a goal.”

Finally, the United boss lauded Facundo Pellistri for his brilliant cameo off the bench to help kill the tie.

“When we bring the last two subs on, we make it 4-1. Great action from Pela!”