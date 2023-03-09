Ex-England pair back Harry Kane to make Manchester United switch



Jamie Carragher and Danny Rose have backed Harry Kane to make a summer switch to Manchester United from Tottenham Hotspur.

The England star was dumped out of the Champions League last night after Spurs lost 1-0 on aggregate against AC Milan.

It was a result that brought into sharp focus Kane’s lack of silverware in North London, with Tottenham looking fairly unlikely to qualify for Europe’s premier competition next season.

The atmosphere around Spurs is looking fairly bleak under Antonio Conte this season, with the Italian manager mooted to be leaving the club at the end f the current campaign.

And whether he stays or goes, it appears that Kane will be exploring his options as he looks to add trophies to his CV.

“I think the only place he can go realistically is Manchester United and I don’t want to see him at Manchester United for obvious reasons,” Sky Sports pundit Carragher said on CBS. “When you think Liverpool have just signed Darwin Nunez, Manchester City have got Erling Haaland, and he can’t go to Arsenal.

“I don’t think there are too many clubs there right now for him but in terms of what is happening right now I think it is pretty negative and I think it will be interesting to see how it goes from now until the end of the season. I think there is going to be a real negativity around this club until now and the end of the season.”

There have been links between Kane and Bayern Munich, with the Bavarian giants yet to replace Robert Lewandowski after his move to FC Barcelona last summer, but Carragher believes that the all-time Premier League goalscoring record will keep Kane in England.

“He will want the Premier League record, if he stays between now and the end of his career he will be the top scorer to ever play in the Premier League.

“It can’t be the most important thing, but it is a pretty special achievement. So I think if he is going to stay in England, the only big team who need a centre-forward is Manchester United. But will they pay £100m for a guy who is nearly 30?”

Carragher also believes that this summer in a case of now-or-ever for Kane, adding, “If he doesn’t leave this summer he will stay at Tottenham for the rest of his career.”

Kane is currently 60 goals away from the record set by Alan Shearer and stands to write his name in the history books by staying in the Premier League.

Having won as many league titles as Steven Gerrard and regularly seeing his Spurs team outclassed in Europe, individual accolades are currently the England captain’s best chance of achieving recognition.

And former Tottenham defender Danny Rose agrees with Carragher’s assessment of Kane’s transfer options, telling Sky Sports, “I think Manchester United is the obvious option for Kane because he can’t go to Chelsea and City are obviously set with Erling Haaland.

“I can’t see Liverpool being one for him. That would be something for Harry to decide at the end of the season but where they finish, who is going to be manager and how they finish the season will be contributing factors behind his decision.”

Rose believes that “All fans across England and the world, we just want him to get the trophy and the medal that his career deserves,” and the Sky Sports pundit feels that his work ethic and professionalism would see him achieve just that at Manchester United.

With the Red Devils in dire need of a world class centre forward, there is no doubt that Erik ten Hag will be keeping a keen eye on Harry Kane’s developing situation.

