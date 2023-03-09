John O’Shea exercising delicate patience as he aims for first Premier League job



Manchester United legend John O’Shea is aiming for a Premier League job after refusing many offers.

According to The Sun, the former defender is exercising patience in his efforts to climb up the ladder and manage in England’s top flight.

The 41-year-old is currently coaching at Stoke City and has recently been appointed as Ireland’s assistant boss.

“O’Shea completed all his coaching badges and is now on Uefa’s Master for International Players’ course, which equips ex-players with professional skills to work within football organisations.”

“He was Ireland’s under-21s assistant before stepping up to become Stephen Kenny’s right-hand man and has a nice, easy first match . . . against France at home in a Euro 2024 qualifier on March 27.”

When Stoke City club executive Michael O’Neill appointed O’Shea, he heaped praise on the former United man and expressed optimism at his chances of becoming a top manager at a big club.

As per O’Neill, O’Shea’s stellar playing career will likely come in handy when he chooses to be the top man in the dugout.

O’Neill remarked, “I think he brings the right mix of not only his expertise but also his personality. He’s a good person to have around, particularly around young players.”

Should O’Shea succeed in his efforts to become a Premier League manager, he will join the likes of former Alex Ferguson players such as Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick and Paul Ince to name a few who have explored a similar route.

The Irishman joined United when he was 17.

He spent 12 years at the Theatre of Dreams before moving to Sunderland.

He finished his career at Reading.

