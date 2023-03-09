Manchester United among clubs looking to replicate Manchester City’s multi-club ownership model



Manchester United is among a number of clubs in England looking to emulate Manchester City and acquire other sister football clubs.

The City group owns several clubs under their umbrella including Girona, New York City and many others.

The practice has done wonders for United’s noisy neighbours.

Alongside sharing players, the model has provided a clear pathway for managers and coaches thus facilitating their development.

Graeme Bailey spoke to TEAMtalk and indicated that other clubs in the Premier League are laying the groundwork to follow the same route.

“Manchester City have led the way in world football when it comes to multi-club ownership. The likes of Brighton, Brentford and Watford also have sister clubs – but I understand we are about to see a real acceleration on that front.”

“Newcastle United have always planned to go down the multi-club route under their new owners and co-owner Amanda Staveley admitted only this week they would be looking at that route.”

“But they are not alone, I understand that within 12 months, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United – new owners or not – could also be exploring that option.”

An interesting point is that Bailey points out that even in the event that new owners take over the reins at Old Trafford, such plans will not be stunted.

United is currently the subject of a fierce bidding rivalry between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Athletic reports that Sheikh Jassim’s bid is bigger than Ratcliffe’s.

As per The Athletic, this is a huge advantage for Sheikh Jassim as insiders believe this is the only factor the Glazers will consider when they believe their valuation has been reached.

