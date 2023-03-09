Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire could seal move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer



Manchester United have the chance to get their season back on track as they gear up to face Real Betis in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie at Old Trafford.

Manager Erik ten Hag and star striker Marcus Rashford have spoken about how the game gives them the chance to get back to winning ways.

The Red Devils still have a chance of adding the Europa League and the FA Cup to the list of trophies won this season along with the already conquered Carabao Cup.

United need to sell well to increase transfer budget

But the Dutch boss will know that the Premier League remains a step too far at the moment considering the resources at hand.

The team lacks a striker and a midfielder, deficiencies that the club are looking to fix ahead of next season. But reports have already stated how United overspent last season and will need to balance the books ahead of next season.

PSG want to sign Harry Maguire from Man Utd in a £50m transfer. [@TheSunFootball]#mufc pic.twitter.com/wdn9XW3Inw — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) March 9, 2023

If the 20-time English champions are to bring in the likes of Victor Osimhen or Harry Kane, a significant budget will be required and for that to happen, they need to sell well.

One player who is likely to be offloaded and could bring in a decent amount is club skipper Harry Maguire. The centre-back has seen his stock fall dramatically under the former Ajax coach.

Maguire is currently fifth-choice with Luke Shaw playing as a centre-back at times while the England man has had to be content with a place on the bench.

PSG eye shock Maguire move

Aston Villa were rumoured to be after the England international but The Sun have now reported that Paris Saint-Germain are also interested.

“Harry Maguire is a shock £50million summer target for misfiring French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

“SunSport can reveal that a deal ‘was on the table’ for Manchester United’s skipper in the January transfer window but time ran out before it could be finalised,” the report revealed.

PSG, who crashed out of the Champions League yet again, have been criticised for their recruitment in recent seasons with attacking signings taking precedence over defensive cover.

Former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos, who is 36, is the main defender at the club and that is why PSG coach Christophe Galtier wanted to bring in the United captain.

Take this report with a pinch of salt but it seems certain that Maguire is leaving next summer. United will do well if they can recoup as much as £50million for the defender they paid £80million for a few seasons back.

