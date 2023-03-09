Manchester United slapped with UEFA fine for fan behaviour against Barcelona



Manchester United have been hit with a £5,460 for unruly fan behaviour during the first-leg game against Barcelona in the Europa League play-off round.

The match took place at Camp Nou and ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

The Red Devils would go on to win just seven days later at Old Trafford to dump Barcelona out of the competition and proceed to the Round of 16.

Erik ten Hag’s men will face Real Betis later tonight.

The Mirror reports, “UEFA have fined Manchester United £5,460 after the club’s fans threw objects during the away leg of their Europa League tie against Barcelona last month.

“United received an allocation of 4,200 tickets for seats high up in the third tier of the Camp Nou for the game, which Barca considered a “high risk” fixture.

“UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body met on March 1 to dish out fines to clubs in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. United were not the only side to be hit with a financial penalty.”

Italian giants AC Milan were also fined €19,000.

Rossoneri supporters blocked public passageways and lit fireworks when they faced Tottenham a month ago in a 1-0 victory against Antonio Conte’s men.

Borussia Dortmund will also have to part with €10,000.

This is because of a delayed kick-off in the first leg of their Champions League tie against Chelsea.

Dortmund won by one goal to nil but Graham Potter’s side completed a sensational comeback on Tuesday to power through to the quarter-finals.

The Mirror adds, “The biggest fine went to Benfica, whose fans’ use of fireworks at their away leg against Club Brugge cost them €25,000.”

