Manchester United’s move for Kim Min-jae sees Napoli rush to try and raise release clause



Manchester United have the chance to set things right starting this Thursday when they take on high-flying Real Betis in the first leg of their Round of 16 Europa League tie at Old Trafford.

Manager Erik ten Hag has come out fighting in the pre-match press conference and has mentioned that the team are ready to bounce back from Sunday’s humiliation.

But deep inside, he will be aware of the need to freshen up things in key areas of the pitch. While the talk of bringing in a striker and a midfielder are gaining in traction, there is also a need to bring in someone new at the back.

CB situation at United could change if someone leaves

It is safe to say that the Dutchman has zeroed in on a centre-back partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane with club skipper Harry Maguire currently fifth-choice.

The club are open to letting him leave next summer if they receive a suitable bid while Victor Lindelof is also attracting plenty of interest due to his reduced minutes.

Min-Jae Transfer Rumours

If one of the duo do leave, the club will need to bring in an extra body and one player who has frequently been linked with a move to Old Trafford is Napoli’s Kim Min-jae.

Not many could have imagined that the South Korean ace would be such an inspired signing for the Serie A giants with the 26-year-old proving to be even better than his illustrious predecessor Kalidou Koulibaly.

The South Korea international’s sensational performance at the back for the team from Naples which includes 12 clean sheets in 25 games has meant that Napoli are closing in on a historic Serie A title triumph.

United “serious” about Kim Min-jae

And his displays have attracted interest from all around Europe with United’s interest considered “serious” as the possibility of signing him is “far from remote” mainly due to his attractive release clause.

His current contract which expires in 2025 includes a release clause of €50 million, applicable only for foreign clubs, a figure the Red Devils will have no trouble in matching.

However, club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is desperate to eradicate that clause and insert a higher amount which is termed as the “anti-Premier League plan”.

According to Calcio Mercato, discussions are ongoing with the player’s representatives.

“In Naples they are already working with Kim’s agents to try to extend the contract currently expiring in 2025, with an option for two more seasons, by removing or raising the amount of the clause.